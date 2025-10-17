Court reviews evidence against Armenian nationals accused of inciting hostility

17 October 2025 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Baku Military Court continued the trial on October 17 in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, with the hearing proceeding to the stage of document examination, Azernews reports.

The reviewed documents included materials based on interviews with various media outlets, public statements, and social media posts by the accused individuals — Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Babayan, and others. These materials reportedly contained calls inciting ethnic, national, and religious hostility, as well as statements directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan. They also included messages interpreted as calls for war and terrorism.

It was emphasized that, following Armenia’s military aggression, the ongoing trial concerns Armenian citizens charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, genocide, and the preparation and execution of a war of aggression. The defendants also face accusations of terrorism, financing terrorism, and attempting to seize or retain power by force, among other serious crimes.