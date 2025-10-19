Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister attends IDB Governors' meeting in US

19 October 2025 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

During his visit to the United States, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, took part in the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Governors' Meeting for member countries, held on the sidelines of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, Azernews reports, citing the minister's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Jabbarov noted that the meeting, chaired by IsDB Group President Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, served as a valuable platform for exchanging views on sustainable and inclusive development priorities with fellow representatives from member states.

The discussions also focused on preparations for Azerbaijan to host the IsDB Group’s Annual Meeting in 2026, as well as enhancing cooperation with Islamic financial institutions in support of broader development goals.