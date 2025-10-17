TURKPA and CICA explore new partnership avenues to strengthen regional dialogue
Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan met with Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kayrat Sarıbay to discuss expanding cooperation between the two organisations, Azernews reports.
According to TURKPA, Kayrat Sarıbay congratulated Ramil Hasan on the beginning of his tenure and wished him success in his new role. The meeting highlighted the long-standing collaboration between TURKPA and CICA, as both sides reviewed the current state of relations and outlined future prospects.
The officials reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening ties, emphasising the importance of fostering dialogue, mutual understanding, and joint initiatives aimed at enhancing regional peace and cooperation.
