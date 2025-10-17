Azernews.Az

Friday October 17 2025

S Korea sees rise in production and consumption

17 October 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)
On Friday, South Korea’s government reported signs of gradual recovery in production and consumption, despite ongoing concerns about an export slump triggered by U.S. tariffs, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

