Georgia Police detain 14 protesters in Tbilisi for blocking roads

19 October 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has detained 14 participants of a protest held in Tbilisi yesterday for obstructing traffic, Azernews reports.

Among those detained are Vakho Sanaya, a journalist from the opposition “Formula” TV channel, and Lasha Chkhartishvili, a member of the Labour Party. Administrative proceedings are underway against the remaining 13 individuals.

The ministry stated that although the number of protesters was small, they blocked Rustaveli Avenue, one of Tbilisi’s main thoroughfares.