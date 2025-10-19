Germany recalls ambassador to Georgia for consultations
Germany’s Federal Foreign Office has recalled its Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, for consultations, Azernews reports, citing the ministry's post on X.
The statement said that Ambassador Fischer was called back to Berlin to hold consultations and discuss the next steps in Germany’s relations with Georgia.
It was also noted that the situation in Georgia will be added to the agenda of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow.
