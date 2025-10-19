Azernews.Az

Sunday October 19 2025

Economic zones anchor Azerbaijan’s reconstruction strategy in liberated territories

19 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Economic zones anchor Azerbaijan’s reconstruction strategy in liberated territories
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Entrepreneurs in both industrial parks benefit from additional incentives such as preferential bank loans, subsidized social insurance payments, a 20 percent discount on utility services, and full exemption from customs duties and VAT on raw materials. By October 1, 2025, a total of 232 confirmation documents were issued to residents, enabling savings of approximately 11 million manats ($6.5 million) through import VAT and customs privileges.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more