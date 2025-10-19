Economic zones anchor Azerbaijan’s reconstruction strategy in liberated territories
Entrepreneurs in both industrial parks benefit from additional incentives such as preferential bank loans, subsidized social insurance payments, a 20 percent discount on utility services, and full exemption from customs duties and VAT on raw materials. By October 1, 2025, a total of 232 confirmation documents were issued to residents, enabling savings of approximately 11 million manats ($6.5 million) through import VAT and customs privileges.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!