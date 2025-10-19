Economic zones anchor Azerbaijan’s reconstruction strategy in liberated territories

19 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Entrepreneurs in both industrial parks benefit from additional incentives such as preferential bank loans, subsidized social insurance payments, a 20 percent discount on utility services, and full exemption from customs duties and VAT on raw materials. By October 1, 2025, a total of 232 confirmation documents were issued to residents, enabling savings of approximately 11 million manats ($6.5 million) through import VAT and customs privileges.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!