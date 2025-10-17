National Library launches virtual exhibition on Fuzuli City Day [PHOTOS]
On this historic day, the Azerbaijan National Library has presented a virtual exhibition titled "October 17 – Fuzuli City Day" as well as a traditional book exhibition of the same name for its users, Azernews reports.
The virtual exhibition features official documents, photos, and information about Fuzuli city, as well as the restoration and reconstruction work carried out there.
The exhibition also showcases books, articles, and other materials held in the National Library's collection, reflecting the successful implementation of the Great Return to Fuzuli, the Patriotic War, and the Great Victory. These materials are presented in both Azerbaijani and foreign languages.
You can explore the virtual exhibition using the following link.
The traditional exhibition, on the other hand, displays books in Azerbaijani and various other languages about the history of Fuzuli city, its toponyms, ancient historical and cultural monuments, the 44-day Patriotic War, the glorious victory, the heroes who made history, and the soldiers, officers, and martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
October 17 marks the fifth anniversary of Fuzuli City's liberation from Armenian occupation during the Second Garabagh War, commemorated as Fuzuli City Day.
President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on July 31, 2023, declaring October 17 as Fuzuli City Day, to be celebrated annually.
The operation in Fuzuli was a pivotal battle on the southeastern front during the 2020 conflict. Azerbaijani forces broke through multiple Armenian defensive lines, leading to a large-scale retreat of Armenian troops.
On October 17, 2020, alongside the liberation of Fuzuli city, the Azerbaijani Army also freed seven nearby villages: Gochahmadli, Chiman, Juvarli, Pirahmadli, Musabayli, Ishigli, and Dadali.
