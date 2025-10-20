"Azerbaijan is becoming regional energy hub," says Energy Minister

20 October 2025 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s total electricity generation capacity has reached 9,732.5 MW, reflecting an increase of 1,317 MW, or 15.6 percent compared to the same period last year, following the commissioning of several new power plants, Azernews reports, citing an article by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov published in the Azerbaijan newspaper on October 20 for Energy Workers’ Day.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the role of the 1,880 MW 8 November Power Plant—the largest energy facility in the South Caucasus—in driving this significant growth. The plant, which commemorates Azerbaijan’s historic victory, strengthens Mingachevir’s position as the region’s energy center and exemplifies successful international collaboration with Chinese and Italian companies.

Currently, Azerbaijan operates 24 thermal power plants with a total capacity of 7,903 MW, 65 hydroelectric plants generating 1,443.5 MW, 9 solar power plants with 278.2 MW, 5 wind farms totaling 63.5 MW, a 37 MW waste-to-energy facility, and 3 hybrid plants with a combined 7.3 MW. Renewable energy sources, including hydropower, account for 1,829.6 MW, or approximately 18.8 percent of total installed capacity. The national grid’s capacity has also risen to 29,714 MVA.

The Minister noted that the foundations of two new 50 MW solar power plants, Shams and Ufuq, are set to be laid in Jabrayil. Additionally, the country has launched its first renewable energy auction project: the 100 MW Gobustan Solar Power Plant, alongside an additional 100 MW solar energy initiative. By 2027, renewable energy’s share of installed capacity is projected to reach 33.7 percent, providing an estimated 5 billion kWh of electricity annually, saving over 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas, and reducing emissions by up to 2.3 million tons. Plans aim to raise the renewable share to 38 percent by 2030.

Shahbazov emphasized that new projects—both onshore and offshore, totaling an additional 700 MW—are being developed with careful integration into the energy system to ensure stability. Collaboration with China’s Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) is underway to identify technologically and economically optimal solutions for grid integration and renewable energy demand management.

The long-term green energy agenda advances through partnerships with leading international energy companies, including Masdar, ACWA Power, BP, SOCAR Green, Nobel Energy, AGEC, Baltech, Universal International, China Datang, China Energy, Power China, TotalEnergies, Elecnor, and ROX. These collaborations have positioned Azerbaijan as a regional hub for sustainable energy, fostering a robust ecosystem for large-scale green development.