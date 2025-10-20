Azerbaijan represented at Int'l Exhibition-Festival in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

20 October 2025 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

The first international exhibition-festival titled "The Shine of Carpets" has been held in the ancient city of Khiva, located in the Khorezm region of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The event held at Arda Khiva Tourism Complex brought together artisans, scholars, artists, engineers, designers, and entrepreneurs from various regions of Uzbekistan, as well as participants from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan. Thousands of residents and guests from the Khorezm region also attended the exhibition.

Azerbaijan was represented by Azerbaijan Cultural Center, operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, along with carpet artist and miniature master Aghasadig Suleymanov, who came from Baku at the initiative of the Center.

During the press conference on the first day of the exhibition-festival, Rasuljon Mirzakhmedov, Chairman of the Hunarmand Association of Uzbekistan, Botir Saidov, Deputy Governor of Khorezm, and other speakers discussed the purpose, importance, and prospects for international cooperation of the first carpet festival.

Botir Saidov mentioned that currently, more than 500 artisans in the Khorezm region are engaged in carpet weaving, and their carpets are in great demand not only in Uzbekistan but also in various countries around the world.

Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent, Akif Marifli, noted that carpets are an inseparable part of Azerbaijan's millennia-old cultural heritage, national art, and aesthetic worldview.

He emphasized that Azerbaijani carpet art is recognized globally not just as a household and decorative craft, but also as a significant cultural phenomenon expressing the spirit, historical memory, moral values, and artistic taste of the people.

The director further added that carpet weaving today fosters cultural dialogue and strengthens friendship among nations, and such international events are crucial for preserving carpet traditions and passing them on to future generations.

Following this, an exhibition dedicated to the national art of carpet weaving was opened as part of the international exhibition-festival.

In the Azerbaijani section of the exhibition, carpets from various regions of Azerbaijan, including Garabagh, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Guba, Yerevan, Tabriz, Borchali, Derbent, and others, were presented by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, alongside albums about Azerbaijani carpet art. Aghasadig Suleymanov demonstrated the process of weaving carpets live on a small loom.

As part of the exhibition-festival, an international scientific-theoretical conference titled "Uzbek Carpet Art: Tradition and Innovation" was also held. During the conference, Aghasadig Suleymanov delivered a presentation on "The History of Azerbaijani Carpet Art."

At the closing ceremony of the festival, winners in various categories were awarded prizes.

Azerbaijani carpet artist Aghasadig Suleymanov won first place in the "Young Carpet Artist" category and was presented with a certificate and gifts.

The Azerbaijan Cultural Center was awarded a distinction certificate by the organizers for professionally presenting the rich traditions of carpet art, the artistic depth of the national style, and the aesthetic beauty of Azerbaijani carpets.

The Azerbaijani section was one of the most popular exhibits among visitors, with the originality and high craftsmanship of the carpets adding a unique touch to the artistic atmosphere of the exhibition.

Note that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the field of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.