Azercell-supported "Women's Helpline" receives 1,094 inquiries over last three months

20 October 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

The mobile operator continues to support women facing challenging circumstances

The “Women’s Helpline” service, operating with the support of Azercell Telecom, recorded a total of 1,094 inquiries between July and September 2025.

The majority of requests were related to psychological support (366), legal assistance (181), domestic violence cases (130), and difficulties experienced during divorce (116). In addition, the service addressed inquiries concerning shelter provision (76), education-related matters (69), social and financial welfare issues (44), and healthcare rights (14). The remaining requests (98) included general questions, information about the service and diverse topics.

Throughout the reporting period, the service’s team of professional psychologists, lawyers, and social workers provided personalized support tailored to each case. When necessary, women were referred to relevant state institutions, rehabilitation centers, and shelters for further legal, medical, or social assistance.

Established in 2022 on the initiative of Azercell, the “Women’s Helpline” operates in partnership with the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the “Ümidli Gələcək” Social Initiatives Public Union. The service’s primary mission is to provide timely and comprehensive psychosocial assistance to women affected by violence, ensuring their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. To strengthen its impact, the helpline collaborates closely with community-based legal aid centers, government institutions, and non-governmental organizations, contributing to a broader ecosystem of protection and empowerment for women across the country.

Operating 24/7, the “Women’s Helpline” can be reached through the short number 116111, as well as via its official Facebook and Instagram pages.