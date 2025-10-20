Azerbaijan remains among top importers of Georgian passenger cars

20 October 2025 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan continues to be one of the major destinations for Georgia’s automobile re-exports, though the number of imported cars declined by 3,840 units, or about 37.6 percent, compared to the same period last year. Experts note that the decline may be linked to new customs and environmental regulations, as well as growing domestic supply and diversification of import sources.

