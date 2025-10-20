Azerbaijan's military official honors special forces on fifth anniversary of victory [PHOTOS]

20 October 2025 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Patriotic War, Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov met with the Special Forces of the Defense Ministry, Azernews reports.

According to the Military Prosecutor’s Office, the meeting began with a moment of silence to honor the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity.

During the event, participants reflected on the unity of the Azerbaijani people and Armed Forces under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, which led to the historic triumph in the Patriotic War.

The Special Forces reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to carrying out the Commander-in-Chief’s orders and protecting Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories.

The event also featured demonstrations of exemplary combat maneuvers by the Special Forces, showcasing their professionalism, discipline, and readiness to fulfill any mission assigned to them.

At the conclusion of the meeting, service members who distinguished themselves in their duties were presented with gifts and certificates of appreciation. Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov praised their courage and dedication, expressing confidence that the personnel of the Special Forces would continue to contribute to the country’s defense and security with the same spirit of patriotism and devotion.