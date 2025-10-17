Carpet Museum director holds series of meetings in United States [PHOTOS]

17 October 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

During her visit to the United States, the Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Dr. Amina Melikova, has held meetings with the heads of various leading museums and cultural institutions, Azernews reports, citing the Carpet Museum.

During her meeting with Ms. Marilyn Jackson, President and CEO of the American Alliance of Museums, Dr. Melikova provided detailed information about the rich traditions of Azerbaijani carpet art, the history of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, its current activities, international relations, and future projects. She also spoke about the museum’s inclusive project — tactile carpets designed for visitors with visual impairments. This innovative initiative sparked great interest in Ms. Jackson. In turn, Ms. Jackson shared information about the activities of the American Alliance of Museums, which has 3,400 members, the current trends in the museum field in the United States, and possible directions for cooperation. She also invited the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum to take part in the next conference of the American Alliance of Museums.

Amina Melikova also met with Ms. Kate Seelye, Vice President for Arts and Culture at the Middle East Institute, and Ms. Lyne Sneige, Director of the Institute’s Arts and Culture Center. The parties discussed how the carpet-weaving heritage can serve as a source of inspiration for contemporary artists, as well as opportunities for experience exchange, exhibition organization, and other forms of collaboration.

The next meeting took place at the George Washington University Museum and the Textile Museum with its director, Dr. John Wetenhall. The museum director informed Dr. Melikova about the new permanent exhibition and the museum library, and spoke about recent projects carried out together with students. The parties also exchanged views on the rare Azerbaijani carpets and embroideries preserved in the collection of the Textile Museum, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

At the end of the meeting, Amina Melikova presented the exquisite publications of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum as a gift to the rich library of the Textile Museum.

Such meetings are of particular importance for the international promotion of Azerbaijani culture and the creation of new opportunities for cooperation in the museum field.