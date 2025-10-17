Turkmenistan Culture Days wraps up in Ganja [PHOTOS]

17 October 2025 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Turkmenistan Culture Days have come to an end in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The closing ceremony took place in Ganja. The event was jointly organized by the Culture Ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The final concert celebrated the long-standing cultural and friendly relations between the two nations, with the goal of further enhancing the bonds between their peoples.

The program included performances by artists from both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. People's Artists of Turkmenistan, along with folklore and ethnographic groups, expressed the spirit of unity and camaraderie through their performances.

Azerbaijan was represented by People's Artists Gulyanag and Gulyaz Mammadova, Honored Workers of Culture Mehpara Jafarova, Rustam Jafarov, Sahri Aliyeva, and the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble.

Turkmenistan's contributions came from Jemal Saparova, Bahar Annayeva, Maya Orazberdiyeva, Kerven Yovbasarov, Rustam Hallyyev, and the "Dokmachylar" folklore and ethnographic ensemble, who delivered a memorable stage performance.

Through their collaborative performances, the artists from both nations symbolized the friendship and cultural connection between them.

The Turkmenistan Culture Days took place in Baku and Ganja. A large delegation of cultural figures and artists from the brotherly country visited Azerbaijan for the occasion.

The event featured a rich program including a broad presentation of Turkmen music, decorative and applied arts, museum exhibitions, culinary masterpieces, and literary presentations.

The opening of the exhibition titled "Arkhadag: The Pillar of Turkmen National Heritage" took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, Deputy Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan Nursahat Shirimov, members of parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps, cultural and scientific figures from both countries, and other guests.

The Turkmen national costumes for both men and women, as well as samples of weaving and decorative-applied arts such as carpets and palaz (traditional rugs), were showcased as part of the exhibition.

The exhibition also featured photographs depicting historical figures of the brotherly nation, as well as ancient cultural landmarks and images reflecting modern developments.

Moreover, the Turkmenistan Literature Corner opened at the Azerbaijan National Library.

During the event, the significance of literary ties between the two countries was emphasized. Topics such as translation and publication of literary works in Azerbaijani and Turkmen, as well as prospects for further cooperation in the humanitarian field, were discussed.

Furthermore, Turkmen national cuisine was presented at Seaside Boulevard, followed by a spectacular gala concert that featured breathtaking performances by both Turkmen and Azerbaijani artists.