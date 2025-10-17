Khankendi forum marks Azerbaijan’s rise as regional model for sustainable reconstruction

17 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), held under the theme “Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions”, represents far more than a conventional gathering of urban planning experts. Held for the first time in Khankendi - a city once at the heart of decades-long conflict - this Forum embodies the strategic transformation, national resilience, and emerging global role of Azerbaijan in sustainable urban development.

Khankendi as a metaphor for victory and vision - The decision to host NUFA3 in Khankendi, in the heart of the recently liberated territories, is itself a powerful geopolitical and cultural message. As President Ilham Aliyev declared in his opening address:“The city that endured occupation for many years is now a symbol of peace, restoration, and revival.”

The Forum is not only a technical dialogue on planning but also a public statement of territorial sovereignty and the rapid pace of post-conflict reconstruction. Khankendi now symbolizes both military victory and development capacity, reflecting Azerbaijan’s determination to rebuild from ruins and redefine the region’s future.

Following Azerbaijan’s decisive victory in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020, the government launched one of the most ambitious reconstruction efforts in these areas. The scale is historic:

13,600 km² of territory is being master-planned.

Master plans for 8 cities and 90 villages approved.

300,000+ residents will return to these areas in the near future.

60,000 people already live, work, or study in the liberated areas under the “Great Return” program.

President Aliyev highlighted this momentum:

“Following three decades of occupation, Azerbaijani territories were left devastated... Today, Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale construction and reconstruction projects in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur.”

Notably, the development is not just physical; it is strategic, sustainable, and forward-looking. With “smart city” and “smart village” concepts, green energy zones of up to 10,000 MW capacity, and modern infrastructure such as roads, airports, and railways, Azerbaijan is not just restoring what was lost - it is reimagining it.

Held in partnership with UN-Habitat, NUFA3 attracted over 400 representatives from more than 60 countries, underscoring Azerbaijan’s growing legitimacy in international urban policy. Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach praised both the organization of the forum and Azerbaijan’s proactive urban agenda, particularly its financial support to UN-Habitat and its commitment to integrating climate resilience into development strategies. She emphasized the significance of COP29, noting that Azerbaijan successfully brought together the climate agenda and urbanization efforts, setting a precedent for holistic and sustainable policy planning.

The Forum also marked a critical step in Azerbaijan’s broader global engagement, following the successful hosting of COP29 and leading up to the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to take place in Baku in 2026. During high-level discussions, both Azerbaijani officials and UN-Habitat leadership expressed confidence in Azerbaijan’s capacity to host WUF13 at the highest level, building on its strong track record of international cooperation.

President Aliyev noted: “The decision to hold the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026 stands as clear evidence of Azerbaijan’s contribution to international urbanization processes and the trust it has earned as a reliable partner.”

This move solidifies Azerbaijan’s pivot from conflict recovery to global urban leadership, leveraging its experience to become a model for post-conflict sustainable development.

The emphasis on urban development is not just domestic policy - it is now a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic identity. The strategic alignment between urban renewal, climate diplomacy, and economic reintegration gives Azerbaijan a unique platform to: Showcase resilience in the face of destruction; Promote regional peace through inclusive infrastructure; Position itself as a global leader in climate-resilient reconstruction.

“Urban planning is a priority area in Azerbaijan’s national development strategy,” President Aliyev affirmed. “The approaches adopted in urban planning and urbanization have contributed to economic sustainability, socioeconomic well-being, and adaptation to climate change. ”

The country’s model intertwines restoration, sustainability, and return - with infrastructure leading the way for human reintegration and economic activation.The 3rd National Urban Forum in Khankendi marks a critical turning point for Azerbaijan. It is a demonstration of capacity, commitment, and coordination - three pillars essential for any country seeking to emerge from prolonged conflict and step onto the global stage with confidence.

By placing Khankendi at the center of its national urban narrative, Azerbaijan is not only reclaiming its lands but also redefining its legacy, transforming sites of suffering into hubs of progress. With WUF13 on the horizon, Azerbaijan is set to amplify its urban transformation as a model of sustainable recovery, where peace, planning, and people intersect.