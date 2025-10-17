Azernews.Az

Friday October 17 2025

President Ilham Aliyev shares post on Fuzuli City Day [VIDEO]

17 October 2025 01:16 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the liberation of Fuzuli city and Fuzuli City Day.

According to Azernews, the post reads: “Our Victory History: October 17, 2020 – Fuzuli.”

