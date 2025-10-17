WBD expands global content deal for HBO Max
By Alimat Aliyeva
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) has confirmed a multi-year content partnership aimed at expanding its streaming offerings across the Asia Pacific region, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
As part of the deal, a branded content hub on HBO Max will launch in early 2026 across 17 markets, featuring exclusive premieres and a diverse range of programming tailored to local audiences.
The partnership is with South Korea’s CJ ENM, a leading entertainment powerhouse known for producing global hits, including the Oscar-winning film Parasite. This collaboration marks a significant step for Warner Bros. Discovery as it seeks to strengthen its presence in one of the fastest-growing streaming markets worldwide.
Industry experts see this alliance as a strategic move to tap into the booming Asian content market, combining CJ ENM’s strong local production expertise with Warner Bros. Discovery’s global distribution power.
