New energy corridor to strengthen regional energy diplomacy

16 October 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Merve Safa Akıntürk

The strong diplomatic ties between Ankara and Islamabad are now extending into the energy sector, as the two nations have signed a landmark cooperation agreement set to reshape their strategic partnership.

Under the newly signed strategic deal, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has granted Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company (TPOC)—a subsidiary of the Turkish state-owned Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO)—an oil and natural gas exploration and development license in the North Indus C offshore basin. According to the agreement, the revenues from oil and gas production will be shared equally between the two countries.

TPOC is planning to invest between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion in its first deep-sea drilling operations in the region, with the entire investment to be supported and financed by Ankara.

The North Indus C basin is known for its rich hydrocarbon resources, and the upcoming Turkish investments are expected to bring significant transformation to the region. Planned projects include offshore drilling platforms, pipelines, refineries, LNG liquefaction plants, and related infrastructure. These initiatives will not only strengthen Pakistan’s economy but also create thousands of well-paying jobs. The cooperation, expected to continue well into the 2030s, is seen as a strategic step toward deepening bilateral energy relations.

During the negotiation phase, Turkiye’s experience in seismic research off the Somali coast served as a valuable reference point. One of the main obstacles faced during this process has been the efforts of Western oil giants to maintain control over key regional resources. By offering Pakistan a sustainable and equitable cooperation model, Turkiye aims to ensure mutual benefits for both nations in the energy sector.

Despite the influence of major global energy players, Pakistan’s decision to pursue an independent, balanced partnership with Turkiye marks a significant step toward enhancing its national energy security. This collaboration not only aims to meet Pakistan’s growing energy demand but also opens a new chapter in Turkiye’s regional energy diplomacy.

TPAO, one of Turkiye’s most prominent public actors in the energy industry, currently operates 21 projects across seven countries, including Azerbaijan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Somalia, Pakistan, and Hungary. These projects focus on oil and natural gas exploration, production, and field development.

Beyond its active operations, TPAO also carries out business development initiatives in more than 20 countries spanning Africa to Asia, expanding Turkiye’s global energy footprint. Among these are Venezuela, Morocco, Angola, Niger, Algeria, Libya, Somalia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Oman, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Hungary, and Bulgaria.

This broad geographic presence underlines Turkiye’s ambition to become a regional energy hub—a goal that aligns closely with Ankara’s growing strategic collaboration with Islamabad.