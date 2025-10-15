Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 15 2025

President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation headed by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office [PHOTOS]

15 October 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation headed by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland Elina Valtonen, on October 15, Azernews reports.

