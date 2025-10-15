Infotour in Shusha highlights reconstruction & economic opportunities for IDPs [VIDEO]

15 October 2025 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

An infotour to Shusha city was recently organized by the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), with the support of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Shusha district, Azernews reports.

The event brought together a group of IDPs engaged in income-generating activities under the implementation of the Action Plan of the First State Program on the Great Return.

Participants toured the city and received briefings on ongoing reconstruction and development works, as well as employment opportunities created for residents.

It was emphasized that, under the directives of President Ilham Aliyev and the State Program, comprehensive restoration projects are underway in Shusha, infrastructure is being rebuilt, and necessary living and working conditions are being established for residents. Participants also visited historical and natural landmarks in the city and were introduced to the facilities created for IDP families returning to their ancestral homes as part of the Great Return process.

Former IDPs described the infotour as highly informative and educational. Officials noted that such tours play a vital role in familiarizing participants with the progress of the Great Return, the process of permanent settlement in the region, and integration into economic activities, while also helping them plan for the future.

The Action Plan of the First State Program on the Great Return foresees continued infotours to other liberated territories, ensuring that displaced populations remain engaged with the ongoing reconstruction and resettlement efforts.