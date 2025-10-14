Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 14 2025

Details of funds spent on liberated territories’ reconstruction released

14 October 2025 20:10 (UTC+04:00)
Details of funds spent on liberated territories’ reconstruction released
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The Great Return initiative reflects Azerbaijan’s long-term strategy to restore economic activity, attract investment, and facilitate the resettlement of citizens in territories previously under occupation.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more