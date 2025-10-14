European country introduces new biometric border system

14 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

On October 12, Spain began operating a new biometric control system at the external borders of the Schengen Area, Azernews reports.

Under the new regulations, biometric data—including photos and fingerprints—will be collected from all third-country nationals upon both entry and exit.

The system was first introduced at Madrid’s Barajas Airport and will gradually be rolled out across other border checkpoints, including airports, seaports, and land crossings.

The full implementation of this advanced system is scheduled for completion by April 10, 2026. Traditional passport stamps will be phased out and replaced by electronic records stored in a centralized EU database, enhancing both border security and traveler convenience.

This move is part of a broader effort to modernize Schengen border controls, reduce waiting times, and improve the detection of fraudulent travel documents. Experts expect the biometric system to strengthen the EU’s ability to track entries and exits, helping to better manage migration flows and ensure safer borders.