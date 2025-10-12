Peskov: Contacts between Russia and Azerbaijan continue despite tensions

12 October 2025 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Contacts between Russia and Azerbaijan have not completely ceased, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, the author and host of the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”, Azernews reports.

“It must be said that although this was not the best moment in the history of our bilateral relations, the volume of our trade and economic cooperation continued to grow,” Peskov stated, emphasizing that Moscow expects the resolution of existing issues with Baku.

It should be recalled that the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe last week, held after the tragic crash of the AZAL plane on December 25, was regarded as a significant step toward overcoming the period of tension and cooling in Azerbaijani-Russian relations. It also marked the first official meeting between the two leaders following the incident.