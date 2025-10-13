Turkmenistan Culture Days to be held in Baku and Ganja

13 October 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan Culture Days will be held in Baku and Ganja from October 13 to 15, Azernews reports.

A large delegation of cultural figures and artists from Turkmenistan will visit Azerbaijan for this special event, organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Throughout the Culture Days, Turkmenistan's rich heritage will be showcased, including music, decorative and applied arts, museum exhibits and culinary traditions.

The event will offer a comprehensive presentation of Turkmen culture, providing Azerbaijani audiences with a unique experience.

Moreover, Turkmen Literature Corner will be officially inaugurated at the Azerbaijan National Library, further enhancing cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The Turkmenistan Culture Days will play a significant role in deepening the bond between the two nations and fostering the growth of cultural relations.