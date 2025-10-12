Azerbaijan extends condolences to Qatar over diplomats’ tragic death in Egypt

12 October 2025 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences to Qatar following the tragic death of Qatari diplomats in a car accident in Egypt, Azernews reports.

The message of condolence was shared on the official Facebook page of the Azerbaijani MFA.

“We express our condolences to the government and people of the State of Qatar on the tragic death of Qatari diplomats in a car accident in Egypt,” the statement read.

It should be noted that three Qatari diplomats lost their lives in the accident.