Azerbaijan extends condolences to Qatar over diplomats’ tragic death in Egypt
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences to Qatar following the tragic death of Qatari diplomats in a car accident in Egypt, Azernews reports.
The message of condolence was shared on the official Facebook page of the Azerbaijani MFA.
“We express our condolences to the government and people of the State of Qatar on the tragic death of Qatari diplomats in a car accident in Egypt,” the statement read.
It should be noted that three Qatari diplomats lost their lives in the accident.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!