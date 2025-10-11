USCIRF Commissioner meets Azerbaijani Diaspora representatives in Kyiv [PHOTOS]

11 October 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

During his visit to Ukraine, Executive Director of the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers and Commissioner of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Mohamed Elsanousi, met with Elshad Ibrahimov, Deputy Chairman of the United Diaspora of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine (UABD).

Azernews reports that the meeting focused on the situation of religious and ethnic minorities living in Ukraine, their integration into society, and efforts to strengthen mutual understanding.

Elshad Ibrahimov emphasized that the Azerbaijani community serves as a cultural, humanitarian, and spiritual bridge between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Ukraine. He noted that Azerbaijanis have long been an integral part of Ukrainian society and remain committed to the country’s multicultural values.

“Azerbaijanis freely practice their religion and beliefs. The Ukrainian state respects religious freedom and provides an environment of mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence among different faiths. This represents an exemplary model of tolerance for both Ukraine and Azerbaijan,” he said.

Ibrahimov added that members of the diaspora actively participate not only in religious holidays but also in national and cultural events. Despite the ongoing war since 2022, the Azerbaijani community has preserved its spirit of solidarity and mutual assistance.

“Azerbaijani businessmen and philanthropists in Ukraine have provided medical, humanitarian, and social support to soldiers, demonstrating loyalty to both the Ukrainian people and universal human values,” he remarked.

During the meeting, Ibrahimov presented a photo album showcasing the diaspora’s social, cultural, and humanitarian projects, including charity events, iftar dinners, and community initiatives organized during wartime.

Commissioner Elsanousi described the meeting as not only an introduction to the Azerbaijani diaspora’s activities but also as a reaffirmation of religious tolerance, multiculturalism, and international peace. Representatives of Finland’s largest humanitarian organization, Finn Church Aid, also attended, emphasizing the importance of compassion, dialogue, and mutual respect among nations and religions.