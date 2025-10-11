Toyota recalls thousands of US vehicles over seat issue

11 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Toyota Motor is recalling 54,631 vehicles in the United States because of a potential safety issue involving the second-row seat rails, according to a report released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The recall specifically affects certain 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid models. According to the NHTSA, the seat rails may have been improperly welded during manufacturing, which could prevent the seat from securely holding passengers in the event of a crash. This defect significantly increases the risk of injury.

To resolve the issue, Toyota dealers will replace the second-row seat rails at no cost to the vehicle owners. Toyota will begin notifying affected customers by mail in the coming weeks.

This isn't the first time Toyota has faced seat-related recalls. In recent years, many automakers have strengthened their focus on seat safety, as improperly secured seats can lead to serious injuries even in minor collisions.

The Toyota Sienna is one of the few minivans on the U.S. market that comes exclusively as a hybrid, offering both fuel efficiency and family-friendly features — which makes safety recalls like this one especially important for families who rely on it for daily transportation.

For more information, vehicle owners can check the NHTSA website or contact their local Toyota dealership.