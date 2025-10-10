Azernews.Az

Friday October 10 2025

Azerbaijan’s rail surge signals its emergence as strategic transit hub

10 October 2025 19:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s rail surge signals its emergence as strategic transit hub
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan’s railway sector is quietly reshaping the country’s geopolitical and economic landscape. Recent data from Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) reveals a 39% year-on-year increase in block-train traffic over the first nine months of 2025, with 296 block-trains processed, including 113 transit trains. This surge is more than a statistical uptick — it’s a signal that Azerbaijan is fast becoming a vital artery in Eurasia’s transport network, and a key player in the evolving dynamics of global trade.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more