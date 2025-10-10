Azerbaijan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement, calls for lasting peace
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed its support for the newly reached agreement on Gaza, emphasizing the importance of the ceasefire, humanitarian access, and the release of hostages and prisoners as vital steps toward sustainable peace. In an official statement, the ministry underscored that the deal marks a critical opportunity to end the cycle of violence and rebuild Gaza, commending the mediation efforts of the United States, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt in securing the accord. Baku also voiced hope that all phases of the agreement would be implemented in good faith, contributing to a just and lasting peace in the region.
According to Azernews, the quote read:
We welcome the agreement reached on Gaza that would establish a ceasefire in Gaza, and pave the way for the release of hostages and prisoners, and for the unhindered humanitarian aid to Gaza and its reconstruction. We hope all the phases of the agreement will be duly implemented, and intensify efforts for just and lasting peace to the region. We commend the mediation by the United States, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt toward this outcome.
