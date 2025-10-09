Azerbaijan, TURKSOY discuss prospects for cooperation [PHOTOS]

9 October 2025 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting has been held between the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on the implementation of the new tasks and assignments determined during the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Turkic Council, which was held in Gabala, Azerbaijan.

Culture Minister Adil Karimli emphasized the importance of cooperation with TURKSOY, noting that this partnership has been expanding and gaining new dimensions over the years. He highlighted the significance of joint projects aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Turkic world.

TÜRKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev expressed satisfaction with the collaboration with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and extended his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the support in strengthening the ties.

During the meeting, Vugar Mammadov, the newly appointed representative of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry to TURKSOY, was introduced to the Secretary General. It was noted that he would begin his duties in the coming days.

The parties exchanged views on the organization's activities for the current year and emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation in the implementation of joint projects.

Over the past years, TURKSOY has made significant contributions to promoting Turkic cultural heritage through different initiatives. Most of these projects have become a tradition and are continued every year.

Since its establishment, TURKSOY has been carrying out activities to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and solidarity among Turkic peoples, transmit the common Turkic culture to future generations and introduce it to the world.

The organisation actively collaborates with international bodies like UNESCO and maintains partnerships with institutions such as the Organisation of Turkic States and the International Turkish Academy.

Azerbaijan actively participates in TURKSOY's initiatives, hosting events like the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World project in Shusha city.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events were organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.