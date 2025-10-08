Croatian parliamentary delegation honors Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku [PHOTOS]

8 October 2025 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Gordan Jandroković, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor in Baku, Azernews reports.

The delegation laid a wreath at Heydar Aliyev’s grave in memory of the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state.

Later, the Croatian delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they honored the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity and laid a wreath at the “Eternal Torch” monument.

During the visit, the guests also viewed the panorama of Baku from its highest point and were briefed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as the city’s ongoing development and reconstruction efforts.