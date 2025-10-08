World Bank sees renewables as Azerbaijan’s next economic engine

8 October 2025 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

As global energy markets pivot toward sustainability, Azerbaijan finds itself at a critical juncture. Long reliant on fossil fuels for economic growth and export revenues, the country is now embracing a transition to renewable energy — a move that could redefine its economic trajectory and labor market for decades to come.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!