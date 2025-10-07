Turkish President concludes his visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

7 October 2025 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has completed his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at Gabala International Airport.

President Erdoğan was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev and other officials.