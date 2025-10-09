Azerbaijan, Kuwait discuss expanding economic, investment cooperation
As part of an official business visit by an Azerbaijani delegation to Kuwait, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a high-level meeting with Subaih Abdul Aziz Abdul Muhsen Al-Mukhaizeem, Kuwait’s Minister of Finance, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Acting Minister of Economic Affairs and Investment, and Chairman of the Board of the Kuwait Investment Authority.
Azernews reports that Minister Jabbarov shared details of the meeting via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.
“We highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate and the steady growth of economic ties between our two countries,” Jabbarov noted in the post.
The ministers discussed potential areas for deepening cooperation, including trade, tourism, traditional and renewable energy, agriculture, transport, and transit logistics.
The meeting reflects ongoing efforts by both nations to strengthen bilateral economic relations and explore new avenues for investment and strategic partnership.
During our working visit to the State of #Kuwait, we held discussions with Rabah Abdulrahman Al-Rabah, Director General of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (@chamber_kuwait), on increasing #trade turnover, promoting mutual #investment-s, and strengthening dialogue… pic.twitter.com/HS2lF5NCun— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) October 9, 2025
