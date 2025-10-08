Geo-technical studies conducted to restore Momine Khatun Mausoleum [PHOTOS]

8 October 2025 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

To advance the restoration of the splendid Momine Khatun Mausoleum, a masterpiece of Azerbaijani national architecture, the management and experts from Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH have arrived in Nakhchivan, Azernews reports citing Nakhchivan Culture Ministry.

Geo-technical investigations are currently being conducted to study the condition of the ground around the mausoleum.

As a result of the drilling of engineering-geological wells, soil samples, both damaged and undamaged, will be taken and subjected to laboratory tests (granulometric composition, density, moisture, strength limit, consolidation coefficient). This will help determine the level and characteristics of the groundwater.

A technical report reflecting the results of the research and recommendations for ensuring the monument's stability will be prepared by the company and submitted to the Nakhchivan Culture Ministry.

The Momine Khatun Mausoleum is one of the most distinguished landmarks in Nakhchivan.

Built in 1186 by Ajemi Abubakiroglu, the mausoleum honors Momine Khatun, the wife of Shamsaddin Eldeniz, the founder of the Azerbaijan Atabaylar state.

It is believed that Shamsaddin Eldeniz, Momine Khatun, and their son Mahammad Jahan Pahlavan were buried within the mausoleum, though the headstones in the vault were looted and removed.

The mausoleum is adorned with intricate geometric patterns and verses from the Quran. An inscription in Kufic script on the monument's arch reads: *"We pass away, but only the wind is left behind us. We die, but only a work is left as a present."*

The Momine Khatun Mausoleum was likely once part of a madrassa. Drawings and photographs from the nineteenth century suggest it was part of a larger religious and educational complex.

The structure consists of both underground and aboveground sections. Inside the dome, four circular medallions feature the names of the Caliphs.

The interior of the mausoleum is circular in shape, with Momine Khatun's burial chamber located beneath the building, though access to it is no longer possible.

Four round medallions on the inner side of the dome bear inscriptions with the names of the Prophet Mohammed and the four Rashidun Caliphs—Abu Bakr, Omar, Osman, Ali—as well as his sons Hassan and Hussein.

This exceptional example of Azerbaijani architectural heritage was added to UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List in Need of Urgent Safeguarding on September 30, 1998.