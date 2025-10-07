Turkic Heritage Foundation Chief calls for unity at OTS meeting in Gabala [PHOTOS]

7 October 2025 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

On October 7, 2025, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) convened in Gabala, Azerbaijan, ahead of the 12th Summit of the OTS Heads of State, Azernews reports.

The meeting brought together Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubayev, Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, and Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto. Also in attendance were OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, representatives of member governments, and heads of international organizations.

Among the distinguished participants was Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, who addressed the gathering.

Ms. Raimkulova expressed her gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for its warm hospitality and for hosting the Summit at such a high level. She emphasized that peace and security remain key priorities for strengthening cooperation among Turkic states and for preserving the region’s shared cultural heritage for future generations.

In her detailed presentation, Ms. Raimkulova reviewed the Foundation’s activities during 2025.

“This year, we have implemented 65 projects covering restoration, museification, digitization, and cultural exchange programs. Across all our initiatives, we prioritize integration, cooperation, and unity. In line with the Vision of the Turkic World – 2040 document and the Astana Charter, we published the first Multilingual Catalogue of Turkic World Cultural Heritage. This publication will serve as the foundation for the upcoming digital platform Turkic Heritage,” she noted.

She went on to highlight several key achievements, including the multi-volume Anthology of Turkic Folklore Heritage, implemented under the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and with the support of Turkic leaders.

The Foundation also organized an international conference at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris to mark the 950th anniversary of Divani Lughat at-Turk, the monumental lexicon of Turkic languages.

Ms. Raimkulova noted that the Foundation continues to strengthen its partnerships with UNESCO, ICESCO, and other Turkic cooperation organizations, guided by the Vision of the Turkic World – 2040 and TURKTIME documents.

She further underlined that at the informal OTS Summit held in Budapest in May, a historic decision was made to admit Uzbekistan as a full member of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation—a development that has further enriched the Turkic family.

The Foundation’s head also welcomed Turkmenistan’s intention to join as an observer, describing it as an important step and expressing hope that the country would soon become a full member of the organization.

Ms. Raimkulova concluded her address with a call for greater cultural solidarity and unity among Turkic states, underscoring that shared heritage remains the cornerstone of the Turkic world’s collective identity and future.