Climbing tournament held in Shusha in honor of Victory Day [PHOTOS]

7 October 2025 16:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A thrilling rock climbing tournament, "Follow the Path of Heroes," has taken place in Shusha, commemorating the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

The two-day event featured a hiking trip on the first day, where participants walked from Mukhtar village to Jidir Plain, familiarizing themselves with the paths once traversed by the national heroes.

On the second day, the rock climbing competition at Jidir Plain turned into an intense and exciting sporting battle.

Both professional and amateur teams competed, and the winning teams were awarded diplomas.

The tournament was not only a sports competition but also a significant expression of respect for our martyrs, a commemoration of our Victory history, and an important event for instilling a spirit of patriotism in the youth.

The sports event was organized by the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation, with support from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, and the Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration.