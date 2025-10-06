IEA discusses trend of declining greenhouse gas levels in Azerbaijan

6 October 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The energy sector continues to be the primary source of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the International Energy Agency (IEA).

IEA data shows that between 2011 and 2020, emissions from the country’s energy sector ranged from 20.9 to 22.2 million tons of CO₂, making it the largest contributor to atmospheric pollution. Following energy, the main sources of emissions are agriculture and construction, while the lowest emissions come from waste management, industrial production, construction activities, and transport.

Despite some fluctuations, total CO₂ emissions in Azerbaijan reached approximately 56.7 million tons in 2020, exceeding the levels recorded in 2011.

Globally, Azerbaijan’s share of greenhouse gas emissions is relatively small, accounting for 0.12 percent, according to IEA. Data from the EU4Climate program indicate that between 1990 and 1995, Azerbaijan reduced its emissions by 37 percent, stabilizing at nearly the same level by 2010.

The report highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing energy production with environmental sustainability and underscores the need for continued investments in clean energy and emission reduction strategies.