Azerbaijan nears 100% literacy, education remains key to national development

4 October 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

According to UNESCO’s education system data, literacy in Azerbaijan is approaching 100 percent, Azernews reports.

These remarks were made by Idris Isayev, Deputy Minister of Science and Education, during his speech at the VI International Forum on New Challenges in Education.

“Education plays a central role in the development of society,” Isayev said. “One of the key aspects of our country’s social progress is the development of human capital. Education contributes not only to the formation of the national economy but also to the preservation of moral and cultural values. Significant reforms have been implemented across various sectors, including education. Steps have been taken, work has been done, and efforts continue to address emerging challenges. Today, new demands are shaping the education system, and our youth are expected to adapt to them. Like other countries, we are striving to build a digital economy, which requires the digital development of young people. Artificial intelligence is also being utilized as a tool to acquire certain skills in education.”

Regarding vocational education, Isayev noted that statistics in Azerbaijan show enrollment above 10 percent, which remains lower than in many other countries. “There is a need for further development in this area. However, over the past five years, we have increased admissions in vocational education. Coverage in higher education has also expanded significantly. Currently, enrollment in higher education exceeds 75,000 students and will continue to grow in the coming years. At the same time, the number of state-funded places continues to increase, reaching 50 percent in higher education. Efforts to expand state-funded slots will continue in the coming years,” he added.