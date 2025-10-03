Anthology 'Classic Czech Short Stories' presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

3 October 2025 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A presentation of the anthology "Classic Czech Short Stories" has taken place in Baku, Azernews reports.

The book was published by "Elm və Təhsil" Publishing House, edited by Ivana Bozděchová and Jaroslav Olša Jr., with stories translated from Czech into Azerbaijani by Shabnam Asadova.

The presentation was attended by diplomats, public figures, members of the Azerbaijani intellectual community, scholars, journalists, and literature lovers.

Milan Sedláček, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan emphasized that the publication of Czech short stories in Azerbaijani would strengthen Czech-Azerbaijani cultural relations and provide Azerbaijani readers with an opportunity to explore Czech literature more deeply.

He pointed out that this was a historic moment, as for the first time, works by 14 Czech authors were translated into Azerbaijani and published in a single collection. The project showcased Czech literature from the 19th century to the modern era.

In his speech, Sedláček noted that Azerbaijani readers could gain a broader understanding of Czech literature by exploring such a diverse selection of works. He also mentioned that if readers were drawn to any particular writer, they would be encouraged to seek out their other works, thus further immersing themselves in Czech prose.

The Ambassador highlighted that the anthology is a continuation of cultural exchange between the two nations, referring to the release of an Azerbaijani short story collection in Czech three years earlier in Prague, edited by Bozděchová. He expressed hope that such initiatives would continue through collaborative literary and cultural projects in the future.

Dr. Ivana Bozděchová, the editor of the collection, stressed that "Classic Czech Short Stories" is a unique anthology featuring works by 14 Czech authors, including both 19th-century writers and those who became literary icons in their lifetimes. She shared her personal connection with some of these authors, with whom she had the privilege of meeting.

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Bozděchová explained that she first came to Azerbaijan 10 years ago to teach Czech at Baku Slavic University. Over time, she grew fascinated with the country and its rich culture.

Recognizing that Czech readers were largely unfamiliar with Azerbaijani literature, she decided to introduce them to works by Azerbaijani writers. This effort resulted in the publication of the "Sarı Gəlin" anthology, translated by Shabnam Asadova, for which Dr. Bozděchová also served as editor.

She noted that the current project "Classic Czech Short Stories" aimed to introduce Azerbaijani readers to Czech literature. After carefully selecting works for the anthology, they were translated into Azerbaijani by Asadova. Dr. Bozděchová expressed her belief that this project would help both nations gain a better understanding of each other's culture, enriching their spiritual lives.

She also thanked the Czech Embassy in Azerbaijan and everyone who contributed to the realization of the project.

The event also featured readings from selected stories in both Czech, read by Dr. Bozděchová, and Azerbaijani, read by Azerbaijani poetess Leyla Begim Jafarova, which sparked considerable interest among the audience.

Photo Credits: Aydin Sadikhov