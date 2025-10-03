Azernews.Az

EBRD injects €45 million into Aktau port to boost Trans-Caspian Corridor

3 October 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The financing will be directed toward expanding two of the port’s bridges and purchasing weather-resistant cranes. Once implemented, these upgrades are expected to double the port’s container throughput capacity, while reducing loading and unloading times per container from four minutes to just 2.5 minutes.

