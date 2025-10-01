Garabagh and East Zangezur advance as “zero-emission zones” with renewable energy projects

1 October 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Renewable energy sources are being actively deployed in Garabagh and East Zangezur, which have been declared “zero-emission zones,” while master plans are being prepared for 12 cities and 90 villages, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Anar Guliyev, made the announcement during Baku Climate Action Week.

According to him, over the past four years, Azerbaijan has commissioned 38 small hydropower plants, which together have enabled a reduction of 620,000 tons of carbon emissions.

Azerbaijan has also put forward strategic initiatives in sustainable urban planning aimed at developing climate-resilient and inclusive cities.

Guliyev emphasized that while cities account for nearly 80 percent of global GDP, they are also responsible for about 70 percent of global emissions and two-thirds of world energy consumption.

“Sustainable urbanization relies on master plans as its main instrument. These plans are designed for a 20-year period and are regularly updated. Currently, the master plans of 65 out of 79 cities across the country have been renewed, with another 10 awaiting approval. The flagship example is the Baku-2040 Master Plan. This document envisions polycentric development, preservation of cultural heritage, efficient land use, and the creation of an environmentally responsible urban environment,” Guliyev said.