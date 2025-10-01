Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 1 2025

Production of paint and varnish products increased

1 October 2025 14:44 (UTC+04:00)
Production of paint and varnish products increased
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Industry experts note that the positive performance of this segment contributes to the broader expansion of Azerbaijan’s non-oil industrial output.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more