ADB revises growth forecast for Azerbaijan, 2025–2026

30 September 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised its growth outlook for Azerbaijan, projecting the economy to expand by 2.4 percent in 2025 and 2 percent in 2026, Azernews informs, citing the latest report of the Bank.

