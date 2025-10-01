Investigation underway into crime against Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg – Prosecutor General

1 October 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Investigations are being conducted both in Azerbaijan and Russia regarding the crime committed against Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told journalists, Azernews reports.

He noted that a separate inquiry is underway specifically concerning use of force and torture in the case.

"I believe this investigation will also reach a logical conclusion," Aliyev added.

If you want, I can also suggest 3–5 concise headline options for this news item in English. Do you want me to do that?

On June 27, 2025, two Azerbaijanis, Hüseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov, were killed during a raid by Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) forces in Yekaterinburg. The operation targeted residences reportedly linked to Azerbaijani citizens. The victims were brothers of journalist Seyfaddin Huseynli. Their deaths sparked outrage in Azerbaijan, prompting the Foreign Ministry to summon Russia’s chargé d'affaires for clarification. The bodies were returned to Azerbaijan and buried in Aghjabadi.