UK authorities intend to build new cities

29 September 2025 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

British Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has announced an ambitious plan to build 12 new towns across the United Kingdom, aiming to deliver around 300,000 new homes in an effort to address the country’s long-standing housing crisis, Azernews reports.

According to reports, construction on the first three towns is expected to begin in Bedfordshire, Leeds, and the northern outskirts of London before the next general election. These areas have been identified by the government as having strong development potential. However, local residents in these regions have yet to be officially informed, and community reactions remain to be seen.

Starmer emphasized that the housing initiative is particularly aimed at younger Britons under the age of 40, many of whom have been priced out of the housing market and have struggled to secure home ownership amid rising costs and limited supply.

“We need to build the homes that Britain needs—and we must do it in the right way,” Starmer said. “Young people deserve the chance to own a home, to build a life and a future where they grew up.”

The plan aligns with Labour’s pledge, outlined in its election manifesto, to construct 1.5 million new homes over the course of the current parliament. The policy is part of a broader strategy to revitalize the housing sector, reduce homelessness, and stimulate local economies.

In a nod to sustainability, sources close to the planning process say the new towns will be designed with green infrastructure, efficient public transport links, and affordable housing quotas. Urban planners have also been advised to integrate schools, healthcare facilities, and public services from the outset to avoid the pitfalls of past rapid developments.

This bold move represents one of the largest planned expansions of residential construction in the UK in decades, and signals the Labour government’s intention to take swift action on housing — an issue that consistently ranks among voters’ top concerns.