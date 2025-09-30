Azerbaijan mines new power: Gold revenues boost economic independence
The 2.2-fold increase in gold export revenues compared to the previous year is not an accident. It reflects deliberate policy choices, improved extraction technologies, and a more agile approach to global commodity markets. In a world where inflation fears, currency volatility, and geopolitical tensions drive investors toward safe havens, gold has regained its luster. Azerbaijan, with its rich mineral deposits and expanding mining infrastructure, is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!