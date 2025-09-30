President of Italy Sergio Mattarella arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit [PHOTOS]
The President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on September 30, Azernews reports.
Azernews reports that upon arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, a guard of honor was lined up in his honor, with the national flags of both countries displayed.
President Mattarella was welcomed at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, and other senior officials.
