ADB keeps Azerbaijan’s inflation forecast unchanged

30 September 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its inflation outlook for Azerbaijan, projecting consumer prices to rise by 4.2 percent in 2025 and 3.5 percent in 2026, Azernews informs, citing the Bank’s latest update.

